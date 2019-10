PUTRAJAYA: The issue of unity in Malaysia today is due to statements issued by politicians, said Universiti Putra Malaysia Human Ecology Faculty lecturer Associate Professor Dr Sarjit Singh Darshan Singh.

Speaking as a panellist at a Rukun Negara Secretariat (SRN) unity forum entitled “Rukun Negara is not just for recital”, Sarjit Singh said politicians have been uttering crude statements which caused problems to national unity.

“Now we do not mutually respect each other, everybody can talk on anything. Intra-ethnic and inter-ethnic issues should be handled properly to ensure stability in terms of social, political and economic aspects of the country,” he said.

Associate Professor Dr Mohd Sobhi Ishak of Universiti Utara Malaysia Multimedia Technology and Communications Centre said the most basic statement in the Rukun Negara is moral and good behaviour.

He said the institution of a family plays an important role before children go to school and as such parents should inculcate the value of respecting Rukun Negara and the attitude of getting to know each other in a multiracial community,” he said.

Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran said education through one language is the best platform to disseminate nationalistic ideology such as in Indonesia where the people of various ethnic groups and mother tongues speak in Bahasa Indonesia.

He said the problem of unity should be properly handled as it can damage the country.

“The collapse of a nation usually starts from within the country itself and not from the outside forces. Iraq fell because of US and internal conflicts,” he said. — Bernama