Crunch time as voting begins in Rantau

Cindi Loo /
13 Apr 2019 / 08:32 H.
    Independent candidate Malarvizhi Rajaram arrives to cast her vote at SJKC (C) Chung Hua, Rantau, on April 13, 2019. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

RANTAU: After 14 days of intense campaigning, it has now come down to the voters of Rantau to cast their vote.

First to arrive at SJK (c) Chung Hua to vote is independent candidate Malarvizhi Rajaram.

She said she arrived around 6.30am and wants to be the first to cast her very first vote in Malaysia.

“I’m very excited and I want to be the first to cast my vote in the very first time. It’s a historic moment for me,“ said the former radio host, who previously lived in Canada for 25 years.

She was also the first in line to cast her vote at her stream.

