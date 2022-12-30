CSM, JPDP to probe claim of data leakage

KUALA LUMPUR: Cybersecurity Malaysia (CSM) and the Department of Personal Data Protection (JPDP) have been instructed to investigate into the alleged data leakage involving 13 million Malaysians that was spread on social media this morning.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the leakage was serious as it involved a large amount of information.

“I will ask CSM, JPDP to investigate whether there is a data leak involving the parties concerned, and take action,“ he said.

Earlier, he shared a postof a Facebook user with the name “Pendakwah Teknologi” who claimed that nearly 13 million user information from Maybank, the Election Commission (EC) and Astro had been leaked.

According to the post, at 7.56 pm last last Dec 25, a website listed 3.5 million Astro user information, 1.8 million Maybank users and 7.2 million EC users.

The leaked information allegedly involves the username, their full name, date of birth, address and identity card number. - Bernama