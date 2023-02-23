CSM probes personal data leakage of MySejahtera users

KUALA LUMPUR: Cyber Security Malaysia (CSM) has been ordered to investigate reports of personal data leakage of MySejahtera application users, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said further actions would be taken by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) after receiving the complete report from CSM.

“On the issue of MySejahtera (data leakage),...I have directed CSM to investigate thoroughly and detect who had really accessed the account of Super Admin for MySejahtera application.

“It is believed a large amount of personal data had been downloaded,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) at Dewan Rakyat today.

The Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 2 revealed there were 1.12 million attempts to hack MySejahtera application with the information of about three million users reportedly accessed in a suspicious manner from the Super Admin account.

Fahmi said on the issue of personal data security, the responsibility is not only shouldered by KKD but it also involves the cooperation of various agencies.

Therefore, he said there is a need to amend the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (APDP) now following the occurrence of so many cases of personal data breaches.

“Insya-Allah when KKD tables the motion to amend the act (APDP), I hope all Honourable Members would jointly enhance personal data protection in the country.,” he said.

In this regard, to resolve the issue of telecommunication coverage, especially in major towns and suburban areas, Fahmi said he has directed MCMC to resolve the problem by June.

He said disturbance to public cellular service quality in such areas caused calls to be cut off or blocked and the slow mobile broadband service and internet speed is due to poor or weak coverage and network congestion.

He said in 2022, MCMC audited 3,080 locations nationwide and so far 229 Commission Orders on service quality were issued to service providers for failing to adhere to the Mandatory Standard Quality Service (MSQoS).

“From the 229 Commission Orders, service providers had made improvements involving 157 orders and civil action will be taken against 40 Commission Orders which failed to be complied with,” he said.

Through the Commission Order, service providers are required to attain optimum quality of service or upgrade the existing towers so that consumers’ service experience reached a satisfactory level as well as to provide new towers to improve the quality of the broadband network.

Fahmi said MCMC would also be opening a counter at Parliament Building on March 6 and 7 and all Members of Parliament are invited to bring coverage grouses in their respective constituencies to be studied by the commission. - Bernama