CSR provides RM10,000 in sponsorship for tree planting project at SKS 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Central Sugars Refinery’s (CSR) is providing RM10,000 in sponsorship to Sekolah Kebangsaan Seksyen 9, Shah Alam (SKS 9), in Selangor, for the school’s tree planting project.

CSR chief executive officer Mohamad Zuki Wan Abdullah said the school’s selection as CSR’s green partner was in tandem with the company’s sustainable objective.

“It is apt and timely because SKS 9 has been active in its sustainability initiatives and has been recognised as a Sustainable School by the Selangor Department of Environment (DOE), being among the three best schools to receive the 2022 State Environment Award,” he said in a statement here today.

He said CSR hoped that through the initiative, it would, besides greening the school’s infrastructure, improve the mental and physical well-being and learning experience of students, as well as produce a positive attitude and better understanding among its employees and students on environmental conservation.

“Sustainability is one of the main pillars of CSR. We see our company as part of the ecosystem and we have to play a role in ensuring that the earth continues to grow for future generations.

“Therefore, it is an honour for CSR to be a strategic partner of SKS 9 in empowering the sustainability agenda,“ he said, adding that the programme, involving beautifying the school park, distribution of young plants and planting of fruit trees, involved 30 CSR volunteers, students, and teachers.

Mohamad Zuki also said CSR will mobilise the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda more consistently to protect the environment through the involvement of its employees, especially with the participation of young people.

CSR is the first sugar refinery in Asia to achieve VIVE Claim Level certification, a sustainability benchmark standard that includes key aspects in the areas of people,planet and profit starting from producer rights to consumers and customers. - Bernama