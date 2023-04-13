Cuepacs advises civil servants to spend wisely

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has advised civil servants who will receive their April salary early in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri not to overspend so they can survive until the next salary payment.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat also expressed his thanks to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for bringing forward the salary payment and the Special Financial Aidilfitri Assistance (BKKA) from April 17 to April 14 (tomorrow).

“They receive the same amount of salary every month which will go towards regular payments such as utility bills, loans and the expenses of their school-going children,“ he told Bernama today.

He said with the BKKA, civil servants could plan their expenses so they can celebrate Aidilfitri more comfortably and with joy.

Adnan said he hoped that civil servants could become smart consumers in fulfilling their needs, adding that they should follow their budget to ensure that they will not ‘suffer’.

On April 9, Cuepacs was reported to have suggested that the civil service salary payment for this month be brought forward to April 14 and the government responded by announcing the early salary payment the next day.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hafiz Mohd Fami, who is a teacher said he was delighted and grateful for the government’s decision to bring forward the salary payment and BKKA as it will add value to his family’s Aidilfitri expenses.

Echoing his sentiment was security personnel Muhammad Aiman Abd Aziz who noted that the early April salary could enliven the Aidilfitri celebration for civil servants and their families. - Bernama