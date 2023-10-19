Cuepacs calls civil servants to comply with expenditure control directive

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants are reminded to comply with the new expenditure control directive, said Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat.

He said when it comes to saving and wastage, focus should not only be on the larger context, as simple acts in our daily routine no matter how small they may seem, such as the use of electricity and office stationery are also important.

“Cuepacs calls on all civil servants, especially department heads, to always follow the expenditure control directive issued by the government.

“Frequent reminders given during the monthly assembly will help to ensure continuous compliance and make this a normal practice for civil servants,“ he said in a statement today.

Adnan said this in reference to the directive to reduce the government’s financial commitments and avoid resource waste which was issued to all ministries, departments, and agencies today.

The directive issued through a circular signed by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali include the need to limit events, seminars or meetings and to organise programmes only deemed necessary.

Also stated in the directive is the optimal use of utility resources such as electricity, water and office equipment and avoiding food and beverage waste for meetings or programmes.

Adnan said civil servants should have no problem in complying with the directive as it is not something new and the same guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Finance last year.-Bernama