Cuepacs calls on M’sians to adhere to govt directives

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged all Malaysians to unite in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by adhering to all directives issued by the government without dispute.

Its president, Adnan Mat said the Movement Control Order which takes effect today called for good cooperation and compliance from all parties to ensure it runs smoothly for the people’s safety.

“There are another 13 days to go. Sacrifices made during this (two-week) period will determine the fate of Malaysians after this and beyond.

“At the same time, Cuepacs urges all 1.62 million civil servants, except for those on (essential services) duty, to continue to work from home and to limit mobility,” he said in a statement here today.

Adnan said public servants are also urged to ensure their family members comply with the order.

Adnan also thanked all financial institutions which are prepared to restructure and reschedule their clients’ loans.

On difficulties faced by civil servants following the closure of private and government childcare centres (Taska) as a result of the movement control order, Adnan hoped heads of department would consider giving their staff unrecorded leave during this period.

“The discretion of the department heads for unrecorded leave to be given for emergency matters such as the closure of childcare centres is much needed here.

“This is to prevent employees from bringing their children along to the office, especially when there is a clear directive to reduce the number of people in the office,” he said. - Bernama