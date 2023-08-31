Cuepacs: Civil servants must boost work performance, patriotism to country

KUALA LUMPUR: All civil servants have been urged to heed the call of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in bringing dignity to the country by shaping a society that is ‘independent’ in mind and soul.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat (pix) said it was not just about strengthening the spirit of patriotism but they needed to re-evaluate their roles and responsibilities and improve their performance to ensure that the country continued to prosper.

In this regard, he said close cooperation should be maintained with the government to ensure that every policy and measure introduced by the government has maximum impact on the people and the country.

“That is our role as civil servants, to support national policies and be loyal to the government even if we have different political ideologies,“ he said in a statement today.

Anwar today delivered his maiden National Day address as the prime minister, underscoring the importance of unity to safeguard the country's independence on the road to transforming Malaysia into a great nation.

At the event, Anwar stressed that one of the conditions needed to meet these aspirations was “to free the people” by shaping a society that is ‘independent’ in mind and soul and free from colonialist and outmoded thinking.

At the same time, Adnan said leaders and civil servants must be professional to ensure that the country truly explores a mature democratic system and all parties benefit from it.

He said Cuepacs also urged all civil servants to continue to work with the government to develop a great Malaysia with the values and aspirations brought by the Malaysia Madani concept. -Bernama