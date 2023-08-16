Cuepacs confident govt committed to implementing wage hike

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) is confident that the government will continue to be committed to raising the salaries of civil servants, regardless of the results of the recent state polls.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said it was not appropriate to say that the government won’t implement it because the state polls are another matter.

“Some netizens have mischievous views, stating that whatever form (of initiatives) announced by the government previously should not be given to civil servants because of the results of the state polls. This is a skewed and unconstitutional view.

“The government is our employer, that’s the place for us to make our concerns heard and seek help. If our employers have agreed to hike salaries, then we are confident the government can implement it. Whether the state election results are seen as positive or negative... that is another topic,” he said.

He told reporters this after the civil servants’ assembly and the 2023 Terengganu-level National Day celebration here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently said that the government would try to slightly raise the salaries of civil servants through the second MADANI Budget that will be tabled in Parliament in October.

He was also reported to have said that this is a temporary measure until a comprehensive study on the salary and retirement scheme for civil servants is completed, which is expected next year.

Meanwhile, Adnan said that the Prime Minister’s continued commitment showed his concern for and understanding of the difficulties faced by civil servants, especially those in the lowest income group.

“Cuepacs thanks the prime minister, who has been consistent about wanting to raise the salaries of civil servants,” he said. - Bernama