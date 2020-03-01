Cuepacs expresses support, confidence in Muhyiddin: President

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) expressed their unwavering confidence and support to the newly appointed Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Its president Adnan Mat said civil servants were always working with the government to move the country towards excellence and provide effective and quality service to the people and the country.

“Throughout several changes of governance, the civil service has remained steadfast in its neutrality to continue its services in looking after the well being of the people under the purview of the royal institution.

“Therefore, Cuepacs and the civil servants will continue to provide quality and effective services to the people and the country on the basis of loyalty to Yang-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin, who is also President of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, was today sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara. — Bernama