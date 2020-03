KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) hopes the government can take initiatives or steps to safeguard the well-being of civil servants who have to serve during the duration of the movement control order.

Its president, Adnan Mat said the safety and well-being of staff and their family members should be given priority, especially for those who had to work during the period.

“The support and cooperation of the public in understanding the work of civil servants is also needed as the country is facing a crisis such as Covid-19,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Cuepacs also hopes that airline companies could be flexible for those who had booked tickets by offering open tickets to set new travel dates rather than cancelling without refunds.

This would help ease the burden of the people, Adnan said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared that Malaysia would enforce a movement control order effective tomorrow until March 31 throughout the country to contain the spread of Covid-19. - Bernama