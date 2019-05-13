Cuepacs hopes govt gives bonus to civil servants before Aidilfitri

PASIR MAS: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) hopes the government will consider giving bonus to civil servants and retirees this time before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Cuepacs president, Datuk Azih Muda (pix), said he had talked with the Chief Secretary to the Government and had sent a letter to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister regarding this.

He said that every civil servant should receive a bonus of RM1,000, while retirees from Grade 54 and below should receive RM500.

“We believe there has been a positive feedback on the initial special assistance which is expected to amount to over RM1 billion.

“Previously, only those in Grades 41 and below were eligible and this time we do not want any restrictions and all in Grade 54 and below are also eligible to receive it,” he told reporters after the breaking of fast with staff of Kelantan Immigration and Peninsular Malaysia Immigration Services Union (KPISM) members yesterday.

Present at the event were KPISM president Mohd Fauzi Jamaluddin and Kelantan Immigration Department director Azhar Abd Hamid. — Bernama