Cuepacs: Nurses’ uniform issue should not be blown out of proportion

KUALA LUMPUR: Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) is of the view that the issue related to uniforms donned by female nurses in government clinics and hospitals is an isolated case, and should not be blown out of proportion.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said that instead, what needs to be given priority now is the welfare of these nurses.

He said that the nurses’ uniforms are in accordance with the dress code of the profession, and it is based on guidelines that are constantly being improved.

He added that presently, nurses’ uniform, long pants paired with long-sleeved shirts, is already considered appropriate and covered aurat (certain parts of the body that must be covered in Islam). The design also facilitates the physical movement of nurses when performing tasks.

“The issue of tight clothes is more about individuals and does not reflect all nurses. In this regard, it is the responsibility of the head of the department to issue a warning, and ensure that the ethics of each staff member comply with the set guidelines,” he said in a statement today.

On Thursday, when debating the White Paper of Public Health Reforms in the Dewan Rakyat, PAS’ Kuantan Member of Parliament, Wan Razali Wan Nor, claimed that the female nurses’ uniforms in government hospitals and clinics were too tight, and not Syariah-compliant.

In the meantime, Adnan said that Cuepacs had received feedback stating that the quality of cloth provided to nurses in the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak is not the same, even though they were from the same ministry.

It was hoped that the Health Ministry can ensure the cloth provided is of high quality, and standardised for all states, he said.-Bernama