Cuepacs regrets Kota Kemuning assemblyman’s actions; demands open apology

SHAH ALAM: The conduct of Kota Kemuning assemblyman V. Ganabatirau who uttered abusive words and openly rebuked the staff of the Department Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has been described as disparaging the civil servants involved.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat (pix), in a statement, expressed regrets over the conduct of the assemblyman who was deemed as unprofessional, not to mention a video clip which Ganabatirau uploaded on a social media site himself, which has since gone viral.

He said the DID staff involved in the incident were also not given the opportunity to explain their side of the incident.

Therefore, he said that Cuepacs urged Ganabatirau, who is also Selangor socio-economic development, community welfare and workers empowerment committee chairman, to issue an open apology to civil servants, particularly the DID staff involved.

“Cuepacs also wants Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to intervene in this matter so that such incident will not be repeated in future,” he said.

He also stressed that it was inappropriate for members of the state government administration to rebuke civil servants (openly) as they were also involved in the problems.

Last Saturday, Ganabatirau uploaded a video clip on his Facebook page showing him surveying and monitoring the flood situation in Taman Sri Muda near here and he appeared dissatisfied with the explanation given by the DID staff, giving rise to the tense situation. — Bernama