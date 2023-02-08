Cuepacs seeks govt to increase remuneration of civil servants

KOTA BHARU: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has requested the government to raise the fixed remuneration of civil servants by at least RM100.

Its president, Datuk Adnan Mat (pix) said his team met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 18 to discuss matters relating to the welfare of civil servants.

“We hope the increase in remuneration to be announced by the government will not be less than RM100. The rate is the same as the special salary increase of RM100 which was implemented in January.

“We see it as a reasonable increase because this fixed remuneration has not been reviewed by the government in the last 10 years,” he told reporters after officiating the Malaysia MADANI Forum 2023 in Public Service East Zone, here today.

Earlier, the media reported that the Prime Minister was expected to announce the adjustment of fixed remuneration for civil servants, including educators, this month.

“Cuepacs hopes this request will be granted so that the fixed remuneration will be given as soon as possible before the Malaysian Remuneration Scheme (SSM) is finalised by the government,” he also said.

He added that the SSM system that is being used now has been implemented since 2002, which is 21 years ago. - Bernama