Cuepacs tells lawmakers to stop politicking, help Gov’t recover economy, contain Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) has called on all politicians to set aside their differences and disputes to help the government and civil servants in preventing the spread of Covid-19 as well as revive the country’s economy.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat (pix) said politicians should sit down and discuss the best way to help the people during this trying time.

“If the country continues to spiral into endless political disputes, efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and restore the country’s economy cannot be implemented,“ he said in a statement today.

In fact, Adnan is worried that if this situation continues, civil servants, especially frontline staff, could become demotivated, as they would feel they are being made to work relentlessly without support from all parties.

In the meantime, he also advised civil servants not to get involved in the current political struggle and focus fully on providing the best service to the people and the country.

“Regardless of the pressures and challenges faced at present, Cuepacs is confident that civil servants will be able to carry out their respective responsibilities without being affected by the current political crisis,“ he said.

Adnan also praised and thanked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for his wise decision of not declaring a state of emergency, taking into account the welfare and peace of the country.

Yesterday, Al-Sultan said there was no need to declare a state of emergency in the country, after going through the proposal to the effect by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with the Malay Rulers, as well as looking at the country’s current situation.

His Majesty also felt that the current government had dealt with the Covid-19 epidemic well and effectively. -Bernama