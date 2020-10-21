Cuepacs urges departments to comply with PSD instruction

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of the Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged all heads of departments to comply with the instruction to only have a maximum of 30 percent staff present issued by the Public Service Department (PSD) for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Labuan and Sabah.

Its president Adnan Mat said staff at the management and administrative level could work from home, either on a rotating or full-time basis.

“Working from home is proritised to staff with small children, whose spouses working as frontliners or in the private sector and have to work during the CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) period,“ he said in a statement today.

Adnan said most civil servants would have no problem to work from home as this was implemented last March during the Movement Control Order period and it has been proved to be effective.

He is also confident that working from home would not affect public service delivery to the people. — Bernama