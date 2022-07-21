Cuepacs urges govt approve salary proposal to ease burden of civil servants

KUALA NERUS: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to approve its salary proposal to help civil servants, especially those in the implementer group, face the rising prices of goods and cost of living.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said Cuepacs submitted a proposal containing three main points: the implementation of the minimum wage raise of RM1,800; a two-level increase of the annual salary increment (KGT) and the implementation of a new remuneration system that is more comprehensive, fair and equitable.

“We have presented and discussed this application with the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) on June 13 and InsyaAllah the Prime Minister said the government will consider the matter,“ he said, adding that the proposal is reasonable and in line with the current situation.

He told this to reporters after attending the civil servants gathering and briefing on current issues with Cuepacs president at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Library auditorium in Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, here today.

In another development, he said Cuepacs would refine the study on the introduction of menstrual leave for women workers for their social protection as the number of women public servants have increased.

“Now the number of female civil servants is increasing. In terms of key positions at the public level, as many as 30 per cent are women for (those holding) key positions, that approximately 360,000 people are women,“ he said.

Yesterday, Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff during a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat was reported to have said that the introduction of the menstrual leave policy requires further research and discussion with stakeholders including the Public Service Department, the Ministry of Human Resources, the Ministry of Finance, trade unions and employers’ groups.

Siti Zailah said it was because the process of introducing menstrual leave not only involved the wellness of women employees but also created implications for the country’s economy and productivity. - Bernama