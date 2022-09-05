Cuepacs urges govt department to register contract, temporary staff with Socso

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) has urged a government department to register its contract and temporary staff with the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO).

CUEPACS president Datuk Adnan Mat said the government department had failed to make the SOCSO contribution from 2013 until 2020 with a total of RM32,151,063.80 in arrears.

“The arrears need to be paid immediately to prevent the department’s staff from being affected or at risk of not receiving special social security protection under the Invalidity Scheme for not meeting the contribution requirements under Act 4 (Employees’ Social Security Act),“ he said in a statement today.

It is the employer’s duty to ensure that every contract and temporary employee registered as a SOCSO contributor to enable them to get proper protection, he said.

He added that SOCSO had expanded the coverage of protection for contract and temporary workers of all government departments and agencies from June 1, 2013.

“Failure to comply with these instructions is an offence that can be acted upon under Section 94 of Act 4 as well as the Employees’ Social Security Regulations 1971,” he said. - Bernama