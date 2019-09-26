Cuepacs urges govt to streamline Cola nationwide

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) hopes the government will review the cost of living allowance (Cola) to assist the civil servants.

Cuepacs president, Datuk Azih Muda (pix) said Cola should be streamlined as the rate is different according to location.

“However, if Cola is streamlined, civil servants in large cities will not enjoy it as Cola is already the highest in cities.

“So, Cuepacs hopes the government will introduce the City Hardship Allowance to continue assisting civil servants in the cities such as Johor Baru, Penang and Kuala Lumpur,“ he told reporters after opening Terengganu state Cuepacs annual general meeting, here yesterday. - Bernama