Cuepacs wants salary hike, Bonus for civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) wants the government to consider raising the salaries of civil servants in the tabling of the 2021 budget in November.

Cuepacs president, Adnan Mat said this was following the current situation in the country and the increasing cost of living.

‘’If we notice, currently, the prices of goods and other basic services such as food, drinks, health, transportation, education and communication have shown a slight increase.

‘’This means salaries too must be increased in line with the hike in the basic necessities especially for all civil servants and those outside there,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama TV, here, today.

He said also Cuepacs hoped that the government would announce a bonus in the form of monthly salaries for the civil servants to simultaneously help invigorate the national economy. ‘’The last time civil servants received a bonus was in 2012, namely, a one-and-a-half-month salary or minimum RM1,500 and after that they no longer received a bonus.

‘’On the other hand, a special financial aid was received in the years prior to this was RM500 ahead of a festive celebration and RM500 before the opening of school,’’ he added. -Bernama