Culling of pigs infected by ASF to be hastened to curb its spread

ALOR GAJAH: The culling of 6,000 pigs suspected of being infected with the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus would be done soon, said Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister 1, Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah.

However, he added that the action to curb the viral infection would only be taken after the evaluation and decision made by the Veterinary Services Department (JPV).

“Those pigs confirmed to be healthy can be slaughtered at the stipulated abattoirs and the selling to be done in Melaka only.

“This is in line with Section 19 of the Animals (Amendment) Act 1953 in which the pigs from farms confirmed to be free from infection are allowed to be slaughtered at the approved abattoirs only but the pork and carcasses are allowed to be taken to other states.”

Ahmad said this when met by reporters at the Melaka Post-Flood Mission programme for the state constituency of Ayer Limau at the JAPERUN complex here today which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said there were 35 farms with a total of over 40,000 pigs in Paya Mengkuang, Masjid Tanah and out of this number, 6,000 from seven farms were suspected to have contracted the ASF virus.

Ahmad, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jasin, advised the surrounding residents not to panic as the infection only affected animals and not humans.

‘’We are doing close monitoring and control and if there are new cases. we will take immediate action. So far, only seven affected pig farms have been identified.

“All the breeders involved have given good cooperation to enable monitoring and control of the infection at their farms,‘’ he said.

Yesterday, the JPV Malaysia confirmed the ASF viral infection at seven commercial pig farms in Paya Mengkuang

It was detected through the investigation conducted and the infection confirmed through testing of samples at the department’s laboratory in Sepang on Dec 20, 22 and 23. — Bernama