KOTA KINABALU: Organising cultural performances in conjunction with ethnic festivals is the best platform to promote harmony, unity and tolerance among the races in Sabah, said Pesta Kaamatan 2019 Organising Committee chairman Datuk Peter Anthony.

He said the performances held for the first time in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival could further enliven the traditions and culture of Sabah’s ethnic groups.

“We have planned a host of cultural activities throughout the month of May among them the Sodop Pisompuruan art, Old Song Contest (Songkotoun), Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) Song Contest Award, KDM Storytelling Competition and KDM Creative Ethnic Dance Competition.

“The Sodop Pisompuruan cultural show marks the start of the state-level Kaamatan celebration this year,“ he said at the launch of the cultural programme in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival at the Dewan Hongkod Koisaan KDCA last night.

“Religious, cultural and language differences should not stop us from living in harmony and developing mutual understanding.

“In fact these are our strength. Regardless of our religious belief and cultural backgrounds we must continue to support and promote peaceful coexistence between the ethnic groups,” he added. — Bernama