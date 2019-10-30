Culture, nature is Malaysia’s advantage in tourism: Austrian envoy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s rich diversity, including its cultures and natural attractions, provides the country with an advantage in the tourism industry, and these elements can be further promoted to attract more Austrian tourists, said its ambassador to Malaysia Dr Michael Postl.

“Malaysia is very unique in terms of its cultural diversity, which I feel is something that you can show to the Austrians. At the same time, Malaysia also has beautiful seasides, mountains and Unesco sites.

“I think Malaysia can do more to promote to the market in Austria and Europe,” he told Bernama when met at the Austrian National Day celebration, here, recently.

Postl said the Austrian tourism authority and the embassy is also collaborating with local tour agencies to promote Austria to Malaysian holidaymakers.

Meanwhile, Austrian National Tourist Office’s Director for Middle East & South East Asia (SEA) Robert Gröblacher said there was a significant increase in the number of tourists from this region to Austria in the past four years, noting that Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are Austria’s strongest market in the region.

“Since last year, we begin to be more active in the South East Asian market because we see great potential here. The number of tourists from this region to Austria had tripled in the last four years to the current (number of) 270,000 people,” he said when met at the dinner.

He added that a tourist from SEA would spend an average of two nights while holidaying in Austria.

Gröblacher was part of the 13-member tourism delegation from Austria, which was on a tourism roadshow touring Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. - Bernama