Curfew in ESSZone waters extended to July 9

LAHAD DATU: Curfew in the waters of seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ends tomorrow has been extended to July 9.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the order from 6 pm to 6 am involves the waters of Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.

“Residents living the areas involved are required to stay indoors while outsiders are not allowed to enter the areas during the period,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the curfew is continued to ensure the waters are not intruded on by terrorists and threatened villagers including international researchers as well as foreigners visiting resort islands.

“The information received found groups carrying out kidnaps for ransom as well as other cross-border criminals are still attempting to trespass the areas,” he said.

Idris said the curfew would also facilitate enforcement and monitoring on boat movements and give a sense of security to maritime residents with the presence of security forces.

In this regard, he said the district police chiefs in ESSZone are given the authority to issue permits to eligible applicants for fishing or other pressing needs in the areas under curfew. - Bernama