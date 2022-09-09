Curfew in ESSZone waters extended to Sept 22

LAHAD DATU: The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which was to have ended on Sept 7, has been extended to Sept 22.

In a statement today, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the order from 6 pm to 6 am involves the waters off Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.

“The curfew has been extended to ensure the waters in the areas involved will not be encroached by terrorists, thereby threatening the safety of residents including international researchers conducting research, as well as foreign tourists visiting the resort island,“ he said in a statement here today.

Idris said the curfew will enable enforcement as well as monitoring on the movement of boats and will also create a sense of security and confidence in maritime residents with the presence of security forces.

Meanwhile, he said district police chiefs in the ESSZone have been authorised to issue permits to qualified applicants for the purpose of fishing activities or other urgent needs to pass through the areas under curfew. - Bernama