Curfew in ESSZone waters extended until April

LAHAD DATU: The curfew order in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ends tomorrow, has been extended until April 10.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the curfew from 6pm to 6am involved the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“Residents living in the affected areas are required to stay home, while outsiders are not allowed to enter (or be) in the area during the period,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the curfew was extended to ensure that the affected waters were not infiltrated by terrorists threatening the safety of residents, including international researchers conducting research, as well as foreign tourists, visiting the resort islands.

“From information gathered, it was found that the groups involved in kidnapping for ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group are still trying to infiltrate these waters to carry out kidnapping and other cross-border crimes,“ he added.

Idris said the curfew would also facilitate enforcement and monitoring of boat movements and create a sense of safety and confidence among the maritime population, with the assuring presence of security forces.

In the meantime, he said the district police chiefs in the affected areas have been authorised to issue permits to those applying for fishing activities and to attend to urgent matters during the curfew. - Bernama