Curfew in ESSZone waters extended until Oct 7

LAHAD DATU: The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ends tomorrow, has been extended until Oct 7.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah, in a statement today, said the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am involved the waters of Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.

“The extension of the curfew is to ensure the waters will not be encroached by terrorists, which could threaten the safety of residents, as well as that of international researchers conducting research, and tourists on the resort islands,” he said.

Idris said the curfew was to facilitate enforcement and monitoring of the movements of boats and for the maritime community to feel safe with the presence of the security personnel.

All district police chiefs in the ESSZone had also been authorised to issue permits to eligible applicants for fishing activities or to attend urgent matters during the curfew, he added. - Bernama