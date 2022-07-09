Curfew in waters off ESSZone extended to July 24

LAHAD DATU: The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended until July 24.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am was enforced in the waters of Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.

“Residents living in the areas are required to stay indoors, while outsiders are not allowed to enter (or be) in the area, during the period,” he said in a statement today.

He said the curfew was extended to ensure that the waters would not be encroached by terrorists, which could threaten the safety of residents, international researchers conducting research, as well as foreign tourists visiting the resort island.

“Based on information gathered, groups that involved in kidnapping for ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group, are still trying to infiltrate these waters to carry our kidnapping and cross-border crime,” he said.

Idris said the curfew would also facilitate enforcement and monitoring the movement of boats, while the presence of the security forces in the area gave the local maritime population a sense of security.

In the meantime, he said all district police chiefs in the ESSZone have been authorised to issue permits to those applying for fishing activities and to attend to urgent matters during the curfew. - Bernama