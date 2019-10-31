Currency manipulation allegations among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The impact of media reports on the possibility of Malaysia being included in US Treasury’s currency manipulator list, on the country’s economy, is expected to set the ball rolling at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers posted on the Parliament website, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix) (PH-Beluran) who is scheduled to ask the question, also seeks clarification from Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on the steps taken by the government to address the issue.

Also interesting in today’s sitting is a question from Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit), seeking the clarification on the actions taken against individuals who insulted and disputed the role of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

Also expected to steal the show is a question by Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) who wants to know the details on the funds managed and distributed by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

Following the oral response session, seven more ministries are scheduled to participate in the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 including the the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, the Youth and Sports ministry and the Works Ministry.

The current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to take place until Dec 5. — Bernama