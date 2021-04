PETALING JAYA: Health should always be ranked as a top priority no matter the situation, but more needs to be done for preventive care, say medical experts.

Former health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad described health as a macro-critical economic, social and political imperative.

“Previously, as the health minister, I have said and will continue to say now more than ever before, there is no other place except in the top priority list when it comes to health,” he told theSun.

He added that while the pandemic has catapulted infectious diseases to be top in the health agenda for now, it must be understood that by its very nature these diseases are episodic.

In regard to prevention being better than cure, Dzulkefly said while everyone pays lip service to the adage, a fair and objective way to gauge its practice would be by actually doing an audit of how much funding is given to the preventive and promotive aspects of primary health care.

“In short, our focus is more on Sick-Care than Health-Care and that needs urgent reform.”

He said going by the Health and Morbidity Survey 2019, 35.1% of adults in Malaysia have limited health literacy.

“Our health literacy is very low. Hence, the need for educational and awareness campaigns embracing particularly non-communicable diseases (NCD) and its risk factors, mental health and communicable diseases like dengue and re-emerging ones like tuberculosis, across both urban and rural settings. Much more must be done on mental health education because unlike NCD, mental health challenges may plague all of us (regardless) of social status,” he said.

He added that while people have reasonable access to healthcare to a large extent, there is room for improvement.

“There are gaps in achieving the Universal Health Coverage as espoused and advocated by the World Health Organisation. In my 22 months in the ministry, we started a programme for the B40 group to ensure that they would have equitable access to managing their NCD from a preventive approach as the programme emphasises prevention and promotion of health, including mental health,” he said.

Dr Lee Boon Chye, who was Dzulkefly’s deputy during the previous administration, said the spread of Covid-19 is by far the worst health crisis the world has faced.

“This pandemic directly impacts everyone of us health-wise. Millions were affected indirectly too due to delayed treatment for other diseases such as cancer and elective surgeries because the pandemic took up a large amount of health resources.

“The pandemic has had an equally serious impact on mental health due to stress from health concerns, economic hardships, social issues and lockdowns.”

Lee noted that more than two-thirds of the health ministry’s expenses was based on curative care.

“Public health and preventive care constitutes only a portion of the government’s expenses. In 2020, from RM28 billion of operating expenses, public health constituted only RM5.66 billion.

“Meanwhile, health expense in the private sector, which is about 48% of national total health expenses, is heavily skewed towards curative care and very little on preventive care,” he pointed out.

“Overall in Malaysia, preventive care has not been given appropriate resources.”

However, Lee said with limited resources, the government has done relatively well in ensuring equitable access to healthcare.

“A total of 70% of all admissions are at government hospitals compared to the 30% at private hospitals. Moreover, 90% of cost of treatment at government hospitals is subsidised and hence enables the poor to get the necessary treatment.

“The network of Klinik Kesihatan nationwide has also expanded well and covers even the remotest areas, ensuring access to healthcare in rural areas,” he added.