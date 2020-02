PETALING JAYA: When Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stepped down as prime minister on Monday, the entire Cabinet automatically followed suit.

But when he was appointed interim premier hours later, the ministers were not given back their jobs.

Effectively, the country has been operating without a Cabinet. This will be the case until a new government is formed. However, this is not the first time Malaysia has been administered without a government.

Back in 1969, the Alliance, the ruling coalition, suffered heavy losses in the general election, which then led to racial riots and a state of emergency.

Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, who was then the prime minister, suspended the Cabinet and appointed a panel, known officially as the National Operations Council (NOC), to administer the country.

Of the eight members of the NOC, four were previously in the Cabinet. They were Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, Tun Tan Siew Sin, Tun T. Sambanthan and Hamzah Abu Samah, who held the portfolios of Home Affairs, Finance, Works, Post and Telecoms, and Information and Broadcasting respectively.

The others were director-general of the Public Services Department Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Shamsuddin, chief of Armed Forces staff Tun Osman Jiwa, inspector-general of police Tan Sri Mohamed Salleh Ismael and permanent secretary at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Tan Sri Ghazali Shafie.

Midway through the tenure of the NOC, on Sept 22, 1970, Tunku stepped down as prime minister and was succeeded by Tun Abdul Razak Hussein.

Razak lifted the emergency and restored the democratically-elected government the following year.

The current situation will likely be resolved soon as more MPs make known their preference of the leader for the nation’s top post.