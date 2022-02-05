Current supply shortage of raw materials temporary - KPDNHEP

KUALA LUMPUR: The current supply shortage of some raw materials such as chicken and eggs is only temporary and the situation is expected to return to normal once the industries involved resume operations after the long Chinese New Year holidays.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Enforcement deputy director (Operations) Shamsul Nizam Khalil said the projection took into account that many livestock farm workers were on long holidays in conjunction with the festival.

“Based on our monitoring, there is a shortage of raw material supply in some locations in the country due to many factors such as the industry is unable to meet the high demand and due to long holidays.

“However, we believe that this is a temporary situation. KPDNHEP and the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry will work together to control the situation (to overcome the problem),“ he said when appearing on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ Bernama TV programme, here, tonight.

On the current increase in raw material prices, Shamsul Nizam said it was contributed by demand and supply factors in the market, in addition to the high transportation costs of imported raw materials.

“These are among the factors that contribute to the increase and due to that, the government has to impose price controls,“ he said. - Bernama