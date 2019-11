PUTRAJAYA: Current statistics on urban poverty may not accurately reflect the actual situation, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) said today.

He pointed that under current requirements, any household with an income of RM1,100 or below is considered poor.

“On the other hand, even a RM3,000 income may not be enough for a family with children who are still schooling,” he added.

As a result, only about 4,000 households have been registered with e-kasih so that they are entitled to monetary aid. The minister believes the figure could be higher.

“We have to remember that the description of urban poor is based on an old methodology which is now under dispute,” he told reporters after announcing that the Urban Poverty Eradication Seminar will be held on Dec 5.

After the seminar his ministry will embark on a six to eight-month in-depth study on how to either overcome or reduce urban poverty. The solutions that they come up will not need Cabinet approval because it falls under the Shared Prosperity Vision.

“It has existed for longer than 30 years and we need to find ways to deal with it,” he said, talking about urban poverty.

Khalid said income is not the only measurement to be used as the urban poor also suffer depression and heath problems and they have children who refuse to continue schooling.

During the seminar 16 papers will be presented by ministries, academics and non-government organisations.