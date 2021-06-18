Current work trend causing rise in muscular aches resulting from bad posture, says expert

PETALING JAYA: While working from home is a necessity these days, it is important not to ignore seemingly harmless neck and shoulder pains, experts in the field have cautioned.

Senior consultant physiotherapist Datuk Dr B.S. Bains said that similar to traditional Chinese medicine, physiotherapy is an integral component of the healthcare profession that evaluates, restores and promotes optimal functional movement of a person.

Bains explained that they are “an essential component of the medical area with various following conditions that require consistent physiotherapy”.

“We treat stroke conditions, improve balance and cervical conditions and most importantly, help patients suffering from post-Covid conditions such as weak lungs through manual intervention or active exercises guided by a physiotherapist,” he told theSun.

He added that since the pandemic, he has also been receiving many patients suffering from severe back and neck conditions as a result of bad posture while working from home.

While physiotherapists in private practice are not considered frontliners, those working in hospitals who deal with the conditions in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit are important components in fighting this virus, said Bains.

He was commenting on a study by the National Research Council, which found that the work-from-home culture has caused a rise in musculoskeletal disorders, particularly neck and shoulder pain.

ALTY Orthopaedic Hospital consultant orthopaedic, spine and trauma surgeon Dr Lim Sze Wei said the past year has seen a transition to work-from-home practices by companies stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

While these practices have provided remote work options, improved flexibility and kept people safe indoors, he said there is a need to start evaluating associated health risks that have emerged in the last 18 months.

He noted that a study published in the International Journal of Health Sciences and Research stated that 70.5% of individuals polled aged between 18 and 65 and working from home reported discomfort and pain, especially in the lower back and neck region.

“This information, while not surprising, is definitely alarming, as more and more young professionals report increasing incidences of pain in the back and neck region.”

“With Malaysia entering another full movement control order, we can continue to see a rise in back and neck related disorders among young working professionals,” he added.

“While most of us have a tendency to wave off these aches and pains, it is important to remember that these can manifest into severe long term degenerative problems of the spine such as slipped disc and sciatica pain, leading to further discomfort.”

Lim said by changing certain lifestyle habits and paying more attention to posture, the risk of painful spine conditions can be reduced.

He suggested setting up adequate work stations that allow one to sit and work comfortably and to include light stretching movements throughout the day.

“While we might not be able to have a complete commercial set up comprising ergonomic chairs at home, a table and chair is good enough in most cases. You can even place a cushion at your back to support your spine while sitting,” he suggested.

Another key point to reduce incidences of neck pain is how you angle your laptop or screen while working, he added.

“Consider using a laptop stand or larger screen when working from home. One tip is to simply elevate the laptop with a stack of books.”

“Simple stretches like cat and cow posture, toe touches, leg and calf extensions and head rotations are good enough for a start,” said Lim.