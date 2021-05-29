Custodial deaths serious issue, will be investigated — EAIC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) views custodial deaths seriously, including three cases that were reported by a local news outlet yesterday.

The EAIC said in a statement today that a comprehensive and detailed study regarding issues associated with reported custodial deaths will be conducted.

On May 1, the EAIC established a custodial death research committee chaired by EAIC deputy chairman Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali.

“This committee has determined and set the Terms of Reference (TOR) for actions to implement the study that will involve, among others, the collection of data and statistics of deaths while in the custody of enforcement agencies under the EAIC’s supervision,” it said.

They also include identifying the cause of death for custodial deaths, comparison research of laws and regulations of other countries and field research at selected lockups throughout the country with focus on locations where custodial deaths have previously occurred, the EAIC added.

The results of the study will be brought to the government for recommendations for improving detainee handling procedures by enforcement agencies under the supervision of the EAIC so that the related issues can be managed accordingly.

Every investigation regarding custodial deaths by the EAIC is independent and transparent under the investigation powers allocated under the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 [Act 700].

A news portal carried a report in which Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto questioned whether the EAIC had taken any action regarding the three custodial death cases that were reported in the last 40 days. — Bernama