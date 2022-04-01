Customer satisfaction among challenges in Jendela implementation

KUALA LUMPUR: Meeting consumer satisfaction and expectations are among the challenges in the implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman, Datuk Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek.

He said this is because consumers have greater needs after the internet service in a certain area has been upgraded.

“When the consumers want telephone service and send messages, the speed was only one megabit per second (Mbps), if we upgrade or build a new tower, the speed would spike up to 15 and 20 Mbps but their usage now has changed. “Today, it is used for messaging and telephone, but he is adapting to streaming, checking out You Tube or Netflix, so the needs would more demanding,” he said in the Ruang Bicara programme entitled ‘Jendela -Mencorak Masa Depan Negara’ which was aired over Bernama TV last night.

Apart from that, he said the process also required approval from various parties which are also challenges in implementing the project in a short period of time.

He said there are processes that are out of the control of his agency and therefore continuous cooperation and discussion should be held to expedite the approval process. — Bernama