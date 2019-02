KUANTAN: An employee at a jewellery outlet in Genting Highlands lost an RM2.89-million diamond ring to a ‘prospective customer’ who left behind a fake ring after inspecting the genuine product on the pretext of buying it.

The 45-year-old employee told police that a Chinese national in his 50s had come to the outlet at 12.50 pm last Sunday and asked to have a look at the five-carat diamond ring.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said today the man examined the ring for about 20 minutes and said he was not interested in it and left.

“The employee noticed that the ring differed slightly from the one that was shown to the ‘prospective customer’ and asked a colleague to test it and it was found to be a fake,” he told reporters here.

Mohd Wazir said the employee said he went looking for the thief but could not find him anywhere. — Bernama