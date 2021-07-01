Customs confiscate more than 14,000kg rice smuggled from India

SHAH ALAM: The Royal Customs Department seized 14,150 kilogrammes of rice from India at the West Port in Port Klang early last month after the consignment was found to have been falsely declared as “Indian grocery”.

Its Central Zone Principal Assistant Director Datuk Zazuli Johan said the consignment, with an estimated value of RM113,200 and duties worth RM45,280, was seized from a container.

The department had traced the parties involved and a local man has been detained for investigation, he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 133(1)(a) of the Customs Act1967 where those found guilty of the offence could be fined not more than RM500,000 or jailed not exceeding seven years or both,

Investigations found that the rice consignment was imported without a valid import licence and tax on it had not been paid, he added. — Bernama