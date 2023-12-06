Customs cripple international syndicate, seizes drugs worth RM70m

NILAI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) crippled an international drug trafficking syndicate and seized 454 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs worth almost RM70 million following three raids at Port Klang, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Air Cargo Complex, Sepang, earlier this month.

Its director-general Datuk Zazuli Johan said in the first raid, cocaine weighing 302.2 kg worth RM60.4 million were seized at 9.45pm on June 6 after receiving information from the Directorate General of Narcotics Control, Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia.

“They informed of a 20-foot container that had arrived at Port Klang, Selangor and after a raid by JKDM, 10 sacks were found to contain white powder suspected to be cocaine.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is to hide the drugs in between other items and declare them as soybeans,“ he told a press conference here today.

Zazuli said the container which originated from South America was on transit to a Southeast Asian country, where it was supposed to be delivered, but was detained on arrival at Port Klang.

He said JKDM also seized 107 plastic packages containing ketamine weighing 126.5 kg and worth RM7.6 million from 15 boxes seized at KLIA Air Cargo Complex on the same date at about 8pm.

Investigations found that the items which were imported from a country in Europe landed at the cargo complex as the final destination and false information were given in the importation document making it difficult to identify the importer.

“The modus operandi is to declare the goods containing drugs as ceramic pots and vases when they are actually chunks of dangerous drugs. We are still investigating to locate the suspects involved,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Zazuli said 25 packets of ketamine weighing 25.3 kg and estimated to be worth RM1.5 million were seized from a 20-foot freezer container carrying seafood which arrived from a South Asian country at about 12.30pm on June 4.

“Two local men in their 40s have been arrested to assist in the investigation,” he said adding that the three cases were being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama