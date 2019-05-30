Customs cripple syndicate smuggling liquors worth RM1.8m

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department have thwarted an attempt to smuggle in 60,000 litres of various brands of liquors worth about RM1.8 million after inspecting two containers at Port Klang near here, on Monday.

Central Zone Customs assistant director-general, Datuk Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusuf said the liquors were worth RM188,760 not including taxes of RM1.6 million.

“The liquors were loaded into the containers and falsely declared in the Customs’ form 1 (Import) as household hardware. A local 55-year-old shipping agent was detained for investigation,‘’ he told a media conference at the Kelana Jaya Customs Complex, here today.

The cases were investigated under Section 135(1)(g)(v) of the Customs Act 1967 for attempting to avoid paying duty through cheating and Section 135(1)(v)(aa) of the Customs Act 1967, he added.

In another development, Zulkurnain said that 25.5 tonnes of grey dry snuff tobacco product worth RM1.2 million with taxation worth RM2.1 million was seized in a raid at a warehouse near Sri Kembangan here on May 9.

“The firm and its Pakistani manager, aged 35 years, were charged at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court on May 2. They imported the dry snuff by making a false declaration in the Customs form,“ he added. — Bernama