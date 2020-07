MUAR: The Johor Customs Department through the Sungai Pulai Enforcement Division successfully crippled two counterfeit liquor processing syndicates in the state, last month.

Customs deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance) Datuk Johari Alifiah told reporters here today the department raided two unnamed premises in Tanjung Gading, near Muar and Sungai Mati, near Tangkak, on June 5 and 28, via the operations codenamed ‘Op Benteng’ and ‘Op Pintasan’.

He said various brands of liquor, boxes, bottles, customs tax stamps, liquor labels and liquor processing equipment were discovered during the raid.

“At the first premises in Tanjung Gading, 412.96 litres of liquor worth RM6,194.40, with a tax value of about RM11,770.25, was seized.

“At the premises in Sungai Mati, Tangkak, 4,843.49 litres of liquor estimated to be worth RM72,625.35 with a tax value of about RM136,740.07 was also seized,“ he said.

Johari said eight foreign workers including a woman were also detained and placed under remand until July 13 to assist investigations.

“We believe the counterfeit liquor is for the local market and further investigations are ongoing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Johari said the department seized 437 tyres of various brands worth RM122,550 upon inspection of a trailer in Senai on June 26.

He said the items were confiscated after the driver failed to produce the import documentation. -Bernama