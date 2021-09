KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Central Zone Unit I (Kuala Lumpur) managed to foil the distribution of contraband liquor and white cigarettes worth RM8.3 million, including Customs duties, at a warehouse in Pandamaran, Port Klang on Aug 26.’

Central Zone Customs principal assistant director Datuk Zazuli Johan said that in the 8.30 pm raid, they found 11,370 litres of liquor of various brands worth approximately RM372,150 and 8,800 kretek cigarettes worth RM848,000.

He said the taxes and duties for the liquor and kretek cigarettes amounted to RM1.2 million and RM5.8 million respectively.

“Based on a public tip-off, the raid was carried out at the warehouse which was used to store contraband goods due to its hidden location in the area next to factories in the industrial area.

“We are tracing the premises’ owner or import agent for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.- Bernama