Customs Dept foils attempt to smuggle drug worth over RM3.2m at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: The Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs, worth more than RM3.2 million, hidden in commercial parcels in the cargo area of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang on July 26.

In the 1.10 pm operation, the department’s Central Zone Export branch team members stopped a lorry near Gate 9 (Export), KLIA Cargo, and found 67,098 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs hidden in four fruit parcels out of 24 parcels inspected.

Central Zone Enforcement Operations director, Wong Pun Sian, said that drugs weighing 41.8407 kg, were believed to be methamphetamine, while another 25.2573 kg of drugs were suspected to be methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA).

“Based on the total weight of drugs seized, it is estimated that 336,000 drug addicts can be saved,” he said in a statement.

Wong said that the initial investigation found that the parcels would be sent to an address in Sabah.

He said that further investigations are underway to track down the suspects.

He added that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to hide drugs in boxes and put them in gunny sacks to avoid detection, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He also urged the public to help the Customs Department to fight the crime of smuggling, especially cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs and vehicles, and not to get involved in such activities.

Any information related to smuggling activities can be channelled to the department’s toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest customs office in all states. -Bernama