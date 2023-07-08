Customs Dept scores major drug bust, seizes 88kg cocaine worth RM17.6 mill

NILAI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) scored a major success when it seized 88 kilogrammes (kg) of cocaine estimated to be worth RM17.6 million in a raid at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Air Cargo Complex, Sepang, Selangor on Aug 1.

Customs Director-General Datuk Zazuli Johan said in the 8pm raid, a team from the Narcotics Branch of the JKDM Headquarters seized four boxes containing 995 glass bottles containing capsules suspected to contain cocaine.

“The inspection also found that there were vehicle spare parts, i.e. car brake discs in each box. The modus operandi to obscure the authorities was declare the shipment as supplements when inside there were glass bottles containing dangerous drugs and vehicle parts.

“This is the first time that a syndicate used such a modus operandi. The syndicate also used a fake company name as the receiving company in the Air Waybill,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He said the initial investigation found that the merchandise was imported from the Netherlands and then landed at the KLIA Cargo Complex as the final destination with the drug supply being for the domestic market.

Zazuli said the investigation also found that the importer used false information in the importation documents, thus making it difficult to arrest the importer.

“However, investigations are still underway to track down the suspect who is believed to be a local citizen under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.

Meantime, he said that from January to July, a total of 382 cases of drug procurement across the country had been successfully detected involving seizures valued at RM180.5 million with ecstasy recording the highest value at RM96.2 million followed by cocaine (RM61.6 million) and methamphetamine (RM10. 5 million).

According to him, based on the total weight of drugs seized which is 19,996.4 kg, it is estimated that 440,000 addicts can be saved.

Therefore, he called on the public to cooperate by channeling information related to the smuggling activities of drugs and other goods such as cigarettes, liquor and firecrackers by contacting the Customs Toll Free Line 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs office and assured that their identities will be kept confidential. - Bernama