Customs dept seizes liquor, cigarettes worth more than RM2.5 million

SIBU: The Royal Customs Department seized 27 containers of liquor and cigarettes on which tax had not been paid, estimated to be worth more than RM 2.5 million from a ship in Sungai Rajang behind a company premises at Jalan Teng Kung Suk 4, Jalan Hulu Lanang here recently.

Sarawak Customs director Herman Shah Abdullah, in a statement today, said the seizure comprised 369,672 litres of liquor and 16,852,000 cigarette sticks, involving duty of RM13,388,684.38.

He said the seizure was made at 8.15am last July 20 during which five individuals, including four foreigners, all of them aged between 22 and 50, were detained to facilitate investigation.

The ship entered through Sungai Rajang estuary and into Sibu waters to lift the containers for distribution in the state, he said, adding that the case is investigated under Section 135(1)(a) and Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act for importing uncustomed or prohibited goods and knowingly dealing with uncustomed or prohibited goods with intent to defraud the government of duties. — Bernama