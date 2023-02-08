Customs Dept targets 4,248 new registrants

JOHOR BAHRU: The Customs Department is targeting a total of 4,248 new eligible registrants, who will make payments for sales, service and tourism tax this year.

Customs Department assistant director-general (internal tax division) Wan Saadah Mohamed Muhibuddin said the target was based on the special operations conducted to detect new registrants with an annual sales turnover of RM500,000.

She said that the operations are being carried out simultaneously nationwide, starting yesterday, until the end of this month, and they were focused on, among others, business premises, hotel operators and restaurants.

“The operations are carried out simultaneously throughout Malaysia, and the department targets a total of 4,248 businesses eligible to pay company tax, that is after recording an annual sales turnover of RM500,000.

“For Johor, we are targeting a total of 546 potential new registrants,” she said, after the launch of new registrant operations at Johor Customs Department headquarters, here today.

Also present was Johor Customs Department director, Misbahudin Parmin.

Meanwhile, Wan Saadah called on unregistered companies to immediately register with the department once the company records an annual sales turnover of RM500,000

“We want all parties who are not yet registered to immediately register (and) obey the existing laws. When registered they will pay taxes, thus contributing to the country’s revenue,” she said.

At the same time, she said that the department also issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for its officers and members to carry out their duties during the special operations. -Bernama