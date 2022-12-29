Customs dept urged to build covered space to park seized vehicles

CHUKAI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has been urged to build covered parking lots to store seized vehicles in order to avoid depreciation when they are being auctioned off.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said there was a significant price difference between the vehicles placed in covered areas, compared to those placed in open areas exposed to rainy and hot weather.

“During my visit to three JKDM enforcement offices, I was informed that the value of cars that are not stored in covered parking space is different, not as high as those in covered parking lot.

“So we are losing revenue as a result of not ‘covering’ the confiscated vehicles,“ he said after visiting the Kemaman JKDM office here today.

In another development, Ahmad said Terengganu JKDM had managed to record a tax collection of more than RM5.6 million until Dec 26.

In addition, a total of 167 arrests were also recorded involving the confiscation of cigarettes, firecrackers, fireworks, vehicles and industrial commodities. - Bernama