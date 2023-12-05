Customs DG: Report on Australia drug smuggling case submitted to PM

BUTTERWORTH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim its report on the investigation into the seizure of 336 kliogrammes (kg) of heroin with an estimated value of RM789.56 million found in a shipping container from Malaysia to Brisbane on March 13.

Customs director-general Datuk Zazuli Johan said the report was submitted on May 3.

However, he added that the report was incomplete as the department requires further information from the Australian Border Force (ABF) on the case.

“We are following up on all that..so far there have been no arrests in relation to the case in this country.

“According to information from Australia, the drugs were declared as solar panel accessories in Malaysia and had been brought in from a golden triangle region country, and we are getting the complete information from Australia on the address of the source,” he told a press conference here today.

It was reported that the Australian authorities seized 336 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin estimated to be worth AUD268.8 million (RM789.56 million) in a shipping container from Malaysia after it docked in Brisbane Port on March 13.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) in a statement reportedly said the ABF managed to detect the drugs stashed in two cement concrete blocks, each weighing 500kg.

Following this, Anwar gave a maximum period of two weeks to the Customs Department to submit a full report on the incident.

Anwar said that the incident had revealed weaknesses in the national security system that needed to be addressed. - Bernama